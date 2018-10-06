HOLLANDALE / SUN PRAIRIE—Carol Jean (Engelke) Fowler, age 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, Oct. 3, 2018, in her own bed and on her own terms. Her spirit never wavered.
After graduating from Sun Prairie High School in 1964, she married her high school sweetheart and devoted best friend, Jim. They were together for more than 52 years, still holding hands until the very last moment. Jim, their daughter Jodi, Carol’s two sisters Mary Pate and Bev Drinka, her dear, life-long friends Pepper, Mary S. and Barb, will be among the many who will carry her in their hearts.
Mom leaves an undeniable legacy in all of the people she mentored that were diagnosed with cancer or Type 1 Diabetes. She unselfishly gave herself to friends and strangers alike who were in need of hope. She was a pillar when someone needed strength or a pillow when they needed a soft shoulder to cry on. To say she was a mentor, a fighter and a survivor is a gross understatement.
Carol’s spirit, smile and quick laugh were shared with countless others during her years as the school secretary for Sun Prairie’s junior high, high school and Royal Oaks Elementary, as well as her 10 year tenure at Blue Plate Catering in Middleton.
Let us all know with certainty, that Mom has gathered together with her cherished daughter and angel Wendy, her sister Cathy Bram, her brother Steve Engelke, her beloved Aunt Evie and Uncle Larry Nordness and her brother-in-law Bill Fowler for a Whiskey Old Fashioned, a big home cooked dinner followed by dancing to her all-time favorite song “Old Time Rock-n-Roll!!”
YOU HAVE FUN, Mom...we’ll take care of watering your flowers, sweeping out the cabin and locking up the cats...LOVE YOU!!
Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 601 Grover St., Hollandale, to celebrate Mom’s life; Father Paul Eurva will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mom’s name to Susan G. Komen’s Breast Cancer “Race for the Cure”, “More for Stage IV Fund” at www.onewomanmanylakes.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Finally, how do we thank the amazing care given to Mom by all the nurses and staff at Upland Hills in Dodgeville, the staff with Upland Hills Hospice Care that made Mom’s final days the best that they could be and our dear neighbor, Marlene. There’s a special place in heaven for you folks. We are forever grateful.
