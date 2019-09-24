SUN PRAIRIE - Nancy Fountain, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1937, daughter of Bert and Sara (Koljonen) Taylor.
Nancy was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. After her June 1955 graduation from Houghton High School, Nancy had her first job as a secretary for the local Power Company. On Aug. 1, 1959, she married her former spouse, Jack Fountain. They lived in Green Bay for a few years, but made Sun Prairie their home in 1972. Nancy helped in the family business before starting her 26-year secretary career with the Sun Prairie Business Office for the school system, until her retirement in Dec. 2004. Nancy was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church.
Nancy enjoyed knitting, crafting, jig saw puzzles, coloring, and reading; although, playing cards was her favorite, and she was always willing to learn a new card game! She was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Nancy was fondly known as the “Pin Lady” as she always wore a pin to coordinate with her outfit. We loved seeing which one she would be wearing that day.
Survivors include her three children, Julie Stover, Jeff (Lisa) Fountain and Mike (Jenny) Fountain; her beloved four grandchildren, Taylor Stover, Andy Stover, Ryan Fountain and Casey Fountain; her siblings, Chris (Mac) McLaughlin and many friends and family. Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Bob Taylor, Jean; and husband, Bob Immonen.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Visitation at the funeral home will start at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Calumet, Mich. Online condolences may be made at www.newcomerfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Fountain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.