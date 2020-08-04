Foulk, Barbara Louise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Barbara Louise Foulk, age 77, of Madison passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at UW Hospital. Barbara was born in Madison, Wis. on Aug. 16, 1942 to Walter and Gertrude (Braund) Foulk. She married Bob in Jan. 1976 and was blessed with 44 years of marriage.

Barbara loved spending winters in Arizona. One of her favorite hobbies was bowling and later she was inducted into the Madison Women's Area Bowling Hall of Fame. She liked to pick on her nieces and nephews. Barbara worked several years at Oscar Mayer in Madison and then later retired from there.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Bob "RC" Crooks; brother, Wayne (Judy); niece, Michelle (Ken) Klubertanz; nephew, Michael Foulk; great niece, Jessica Klubertanz (Blake Jorenby); great nephew, Kyle (Jessika) Klubertanz; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family would like to thank the staff at University Hospital including Nurses Luke, Austin and all the doctors whom took great care of Barbara.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N Sherman Ave 608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Foulk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.