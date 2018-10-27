MIDDLETON / BLUE MOUNDS - Mark Foster, age 74, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, while tending his garden in rural Blue Mounds. Mark was born in Madison on June 26, 1944, to Dr. Mark A. and Dr. Ruth Caldwell Foster. His childhood was colored with extensive family travels and adventures in Madison and on the farm with friends and brother Jim. Mark was married in Madison on June 29, 1978, to Kathleen (Kathy) McConnell. Together they raised their daughter, Alexandra (Allie), with frequent visits from her brothers, Colin and Bran, sons from Mark's former marriage.
Mark was a graduate of West High School and UW-Madison and held a B.A. in Math and M.A.s in Linguistics and Computer Science. For many years, he worked as a systems analyst for UW and was instrumental in designing the automation of Memorial Library. He was also a part of the fabric of Paul's Bookstore dating from his teen years. Mark's passion for and extensive knowledge of literature and music led to creating an online book business in retirement. He was also a valued member and volunteer for the Friends of the UW Memorial Public Library and Madison Public Libraries.
Mark was a kind and generous man, imaginative and inventive, with an amazing breadth of knowledge and playful sense of humor. He was an intense gardener and loved to bestow vegetables and books on all who were receptive. He especially enjoyed matching a book to a person's interest.
Besides his wife, Kathy, Mark is survived by sons, Colin Mark (Nicole) and Bran Devon; grandchildren, Nicholas, Nathan, Elizabeth, Will and Evie; brothers, James and Thomas as well as their wives and children; sister and brothers-in-law, Patty, Dave and Tim, their families; special friends, Arvid, Denise and Caryl; plus many other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his dear daughter, Alexandra; and former wife, Deborah Luckhardt.
An informal gathering to honor Mark's life will occur at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Memorials may be made to Friends of UW Memorial Library, Doctors Without Borders, or the American Heart Association. Please, no flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Special thanks to country neighbors Kevin, Krista, Jack, Leigh, Dennis, and Todd, to the Iowa and Dane County sheriffs and EMTs, and for the support and kindness of so many.