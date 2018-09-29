Try 1 month for 99¢

OREGON—Karen Foster, age 60, passed away on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on April 28, 1958, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Lorraine (Buechler) Broske. Karen married Steven Foster on Aug. 26, 1983.

She loved baking and gardening, and loved watching the Badgers and Packers football games, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.

Karen is survived by her son, Michael (Megan) Foster; stepson, Craig Foster; step-daughter, Christina (Paul) Neustadter; three grandsons, Donovan, Lukas, and Christopher; granddaughter, Harper; mother, Lorraine Broske; four brothers, Dennis (Jeff Anderson) Broske, Donald (Sherry) Broske, Dale (Ann) Broske, and David (Terry) Broske; four sisters, Cheryl (Rodger) Legler, Sandra D’Antoni, Roberta (Mark) Nelson, and Nancy (Calvin) Ward; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James; and husband, Steven.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Memorial donations may be made out to Karen’s family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

