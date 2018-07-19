BLACK EARTH—Kenneth H. “Ken” Fosshage, age 81, of Black Earth, left this earth a happy man knowing God was waiting for him along with his loved ones, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb, with family at his side. He lived a full and contented life leaving no regrets and only happy memories.
He was born March 22, 1937, to Cap and Beulah Fosshage. Although he learned many valuable lessons growing up on a farm, his desire was to go out and build with his hands. Ken was united in marriage to Louise A. Kidd, on April 14, 1956, at the Mazomanie United Methodist Parsonage, whom he cherished his entire life.
Ken was active in his community where he coached little league and started Babe Ruth Baseball. He was a Scout Master for many years. Ken and Louise volunteered many years as caretakers of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Black Earth. He was a life time member of Midland United Methodist Church in rural Black Earth, the Black Earth Volunteer Fire Department as a Lt., the Black Earth Village Board, and the Sheet metal Local Union No. 18, for 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise; sons, Paul (Barb) Fosshage of Black Earth and Tim (Melissa) Fosshage of Kimberly, daughter-in-law, Donna Fosshage of Black Earth, his son at heart, Bruce (Bonnie) and son, Jayden (Missy); five grandchildren, Myhia (Tom), Amber (Ben), Michael, Kyle (Jade), and Katharine; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Rae, Isis, and Nkai; two sisters, Phyllis and Corrine; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott; and grandson, Kenny.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, July 23, 2018, at MIDLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10235 Highway KP, with the Rev. Diane Vielhuber officiating. Inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Black Earth at a later date. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Midland United Methodist Church.
Ken was extremely proud of his family and cherished spending time with them. The family would like to thank the staff at Ingleside Manor and Agrace HospiceCare. Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 1710 Center St., Black Earth, is serving the family.
