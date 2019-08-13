FITCHBURG - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nancy Ann Foss of Fitchburg on August 10th, 2019, at the age of 66.
Nancy was born in June of 1953 in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to Walt and Ruth Conner. She graduated from Memorial High school in 1971. In 1975 she graduated from the University of Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music with an emphasis on vocal performance. Later in life her love of people as well as her caring nature drew her to follow in her father’s footsteps toward a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
Nancy was a kind person who loved spending time with family and friends. She was loved and cherished by many people including her husband, John; her daughter, Sarah (and Brian) Kurtz of Medina, Ohio and her son, Ross (and Natasha) Riege of Venice, Calif.; stepson, Ehren (and Kim) Foss; stepdaughter, Kate Foss. Although she had too little time with them due to her illness, she cherished her grandchildren, Mason, Caden, Henry, Theodore, Emma and Jack. She is also survived by her brother, Mike; sister, Mickie; and by the father of her children, Steve Riege.
Her friends were a source of great joy in her life. She cherished her PEO sisters and until her health condition made it impossible, she was active in her chapter as president. She also had many cherished artistic friends and neighbors who brought creativity as well as spirituality to her life. Dr. Sue Brown, who aided her during her illness was especially cherished by Nancy and John.
Nancy was a woman of many talents. She was an accomplished vocalist, pianist, theatrical performer and artist. She performed in several plays and operas throughout Wisconsin and performed in the Milwaukee Master Singers alongside her husband, John. Aside from her many musical accomplishments she was an artist in many medium art forms but her favorite art involved creating creatures out of repurposed items. She put her heart in to each creature she created and enjoyed sharing them with friends and family.
We will all miss her beautiful voice, gorgeous thick, curly, black hair, her unique fashion style that was all her own and her beautiful smile!
Please join John in a CelebratIon of Nancy’s life to be held at Agrace Hospice Care Center at 5395 East Cheryl parkway, Fitchburg on Sunday, September 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PEO chapter H or Milwaukee Master Singers. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.