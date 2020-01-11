Foss, Clayton Marvin

JANESVILLE - Clayton Marvin Foss, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born on March 10, 1926, at the family farm in the town of Christiana, the son of Olaf and Margaret (Larson) Foss. He was baptized and confirmed at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Clayton graduated from Cambridge High School. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in September of 1953, Air Force First Class. He married Phyllis J. Libby in Dubuque, Iowa on Aug. 5, 1956, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 1969. Clayton retired from JATCO after 30 years of service, his delivery routes took him to many different states and locations.

Clayton was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and he visited Norway once to meet his cousins. He spoke fluent Norwegian, and traditionally gave the table prayer in Norwegian during special, and holiday dinners. He was a pretty good cook, and he liked to say, “you don’t need to be hungry to eat!” He was a member of the Sons of Norway Janesville chapter.