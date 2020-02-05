Fosdal, Wayne Oliver

STOUGHTON/CAMBRIDGE - Wayne Oliver Fosdal, age 81 passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1938 in Cambridge, Wis., the son of Oliver and Olive (Otteson) Fosdal. On Oct. 11, 1969, Wayne was united in marriage to Gloria Fosdal in Stoughton. Wayne worked for Uniroyal for 44 years until his retirement. He also was a proud farmer in Utica throughout his life.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and visiting his cabin up north. He faithfully attended church, cherished the time spent with his beagle Joe, his family and most of all the time spent with his very special grandson, Jordan. We cannot forget to mention his friends and all the time he would meet them at Nora’s in Deerfield for breakfast.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Sandra Yates; three grandchildren, Jacob, Ali and Jordan; his brother, Ron Fosdal and his sister, Naomi Lynch. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Fosdal; daughter, Cheryl Fosdal; brother, Myron Fosdal; and brother-in-law, Michael Lynch.