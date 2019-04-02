STOUGHTON - Beverly Ann (Grefsheim) Forton passed on to Heaven's gate on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in Stoughton on Aug. 9, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Olga (Shellestad) Grefsheim. Beverly attended country schools and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1941. On Christmas Day of that year, she married the love of her life, Oscar J. Forton, and they were married for 74 years. Beverly loved life and lived it to the fullest. She and Oscar took several trips with friends to Hawaii, the Bahamas and to many destinations in America.
The most memorable trip was to Norway. Beverly was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and served many years on the Syttende Mai Planning Committee. Oscar and Beverly were honored to serve as King and Queen for the 1980 Syttende Mai Celebration weekend. She was a homemaker extraordinaire and a wonderful mentor to many of her children's friends. Beverly was an artist at heart. There are many beautiful knitted afghans, rosemaled items and wonderful pieces of framed hardanger gracing the homes of family and friends. She was an avid golfer, played lots of bridge and enjoyed all kinds of music.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Barbara Zander; grandchildren, Mariah Gause and Benjamin (Jennifer) Zander; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Carter Gause and Vivienne and Olivia Zander. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar J. Forton II; her son, Oscar J. Forton III; parents, Olga and Paul Grefsheim; brother, Phillip Grefsheim; sisters, Virgene Ausse and Paula Thims; and niece, Gretchen Shaw.
Beverly will be remembered as the supportive Mom, fun Nanna, and a true friend to many. She will be greatly missed, but we are all blessed to have had her in our lives.
A funeral service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the Rev. Bill Lehman presiding. A luncheon at the church will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Stoughton Meadows and the wonderful nurses and staff from Agrace HospiceCare, who gave her special care and were so helpful to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.