MADISON—Mariah Rae Fortman, age 26, was born on Aug. 27, 1991, in Normal, Ill, the daughter of Mark and Terri (Bowlin) Fortman, and died in her home of an accidental drug overdose on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Mariah is survived by her parents; brother, Micah; Kaileigh Hocking; grandparents, Glenn and Mary Bowlin; uncles, Todd Bowlin (Kathy Roberts) and Terrence (Kim) Fortman; aunt, Cindy Ostrom; cousins, Tanya (Dennis) Orvis, Haley Bowlin, Hayden Bowlin, Andrew Bowlin and Joliana Orvis; her beloved cats, Oreo and Doc; and many good friends. Mariah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, W.C. “Bill” and Doris Fortman; uncle, Thomas “Tommy” Bowlin; and her fiance’, the love of her life, Nathan Hocking.
Mariah was a spontaneous, bright and beautiful soul. She lit the room when she entered and left a great impression on everyone she encountered. Mariah was a caregiver at several local nursing homes and provided her patients with love, kindness and respect. Mariah had recently started working at Paradise Lounge and was very excited about the future. Mariah’s enthusiasm for life was evident to all who knew her. Her laughter was contagious.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 12 noon, with a celebration of life to immediately follow at the DUTCH MILL SPORTS CLUB, 4418 Dutch Mill Road, Madison, Wis.