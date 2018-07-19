DODGEVILLE—Dorothy A. Forsyth, age 83, of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Patty) Forsyth, Sue (Joe) Vieth, Dan (Reneé) Forsyth, and Pat (Steph) Forsyth; grandchildren, Jen (Todd) Gerber, Matt Vieth, Tiara (John) Calhoun, Aubree (Kyle) Forsyth-Moran, Erin, Chase, Ella, Olivia, and Rylee Forsyth; great-grandchildren, David, Hannah, and Elizabeth Gerber; brother, Jim (Pat) Hennlich; and sisters, Joan Baker and Janice (Connie) Diesing; a close group of dear friends, and many extended family members not mentioned here. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and her brother, William Hennlich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m., on Friday, July 20, 2018, at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville, Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will officiate. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until time of Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Dorchester Memorial South Cemetery in Dorchester, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph’s Church in Dodgeville or Upland Hills Nursing Home are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, for their compassionate care in the last days of her life.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
Dodgeville, (608) 935-5222