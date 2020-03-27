Forster, Charles Gerald

OREGON -Charles Gerald Forster, 77, died at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born on Dec. 13, 1942, in Appleton, Wis. the son of Kenneth and RoseAnn (Kerkoff) Forster.

Chuck grew up in Kimberly, Wis. As a child, he started developing his interest in all things electrical. At the age of thirteen he obtained his HAM radio license, a hobby he enjoyed for most of his life. As a youth, he started his first business venture, he repaired radios for local businesses while also working after school in his father’s body shop. After graduating from Kimberly High School, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. In 1967, he received a BS in Electrical Engineering. While at the university he met his future wife, Judy Lee. They celebrated 53 wonderful years together.

Chuck worked in the power engineering field and started his own consulting firm, Forster Electrical Engineering, Inc., in 1981. The company offered electrical design services to utilities and industries around the country but primarily in Wisconsin. After selling the firm in 2000, he began a new venture, Phasor Labs, investigating stray voltage issues on farms around the country. He also taught several seminars for the University of Wisconsin Extension on a variety of electrical topics.

