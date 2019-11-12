Forst, Linda

MADISON - Linda Forst, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Jan. 7, 1963, in Madison, the daughter of James and Sandy (Burr) Stanley.
Linda graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in education. She married Keith Forst on May 7, 2011, at Olbrich Gardens in Madison and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Linda cherished her time as a kindergarten teacher at Elvehjem Elementary School for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and coaching bowling to the youth. She was a member of the Badgerland Youth Bowlers Tour, Rolling Thunder Inc., and Madison Bowling Board. Linda also enjoyed step class, reading, and being outdoors with her dogs, Digit and Reno. She loved animals and traveling with her husband.
Linda is survived by her husband, Keith; son, Nicholas Schroeder; daughter, Karly Schroeder; father, James; and brother, Larry Stanley. She was preceded in death by mother, Sandy; and brother, Lee Stanley.
A funeral service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with the Rev. Sheryl Erickson presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Linda’s family would like to thank the UW Health Carbone Cancer Center, the staff and nurses of floor B6/6, and the TLC for the kind and compassionate care they gave her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.