Forrest, Shirley A.

MADISON - Shirley A. Forrest, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon on Friday, June 12, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required and face masks are strongly encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Forrest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

