Forrest, Shirley A.

MADISON - Shirley A. Forrest, age 67, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon on Friday, June 12, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 50 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing is required and face masks are strongly encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.