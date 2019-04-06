DODGEVILLE - Joseph J. "Joe" Foreman, age 78, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at AVOCA BIBLE CHURCH in Avoca, with burial to follow in the Eden Cemetery in Eden Township, Iowa County, with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 p;m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME, in Montfort, and from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Tuesday morning.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Joe J. Foreman. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.