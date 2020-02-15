Ford, Frances E.

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Frances E. Ford, 95, of Madison, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020 at Stoughton Hospital. She is survived by her son, Robert (Beverly); her grandchildren, John and Paul; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
