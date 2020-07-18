Forcier, Doreen

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MADISON — Doreen Forcier, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 21, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Margaret and Eugene Germain. She married Virgil Forcier on Oct. 15, 1960, at Blessed Sacrament Parish.