Forcier, Doreen

MADISON — Doreen Forcier, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 21, 1940, in Madison, the daughter of Margaret and Eugene Germain. She married Virgil Forcier on Oct. 15, 1960, at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

608-238-3434

