Forbush, Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth

MADISON - Sarah “Sally” Elizabeth Forbush, 86 years old, passed away peacefully in Madison, Wis. on April 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Albany, Wis., the daughter of Clayton Burt and Thelma Armstrong.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in Economics at the University of Wisconsin and eventually had a successful career in Real Estate. Sally loved to garden, read, and volunteered at Agrace Hospice for a number of years.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Macaulay; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Godard (Timm) Robertson, Jean Pascal “JP” Godard, and Connor Andrew Macaulay; great-grandchild, Andre Finn Robertson; her twin brother, John Burt; sister-in-law, Sharon Burt; and nieces and nephews, Anne Burt, Jeff (Donna) Burt, James (Petra) Burt, Elizabeth (Dale) Oolman, Rebecca Burt, Stacy (Jason Coolick) Burt, and Cathy (Matt) Hunter. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Cindy Burt; and brother, David Burt. She will be buried at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, Wis.

Due to Covid 19, there will be no service/visitation at this time.