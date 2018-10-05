PLOVER—Mary Alice Fonti, age 80, of Plover, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at home with her loving husband Vince at her side, along with her family that loved her dearly.
Mary was born to Peter and Marie (Paltz) Emmerich on April 18, 1938, in Madison. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament School, Madison West High School and the Harper School of Cosmetology. Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Vincent W. Fonti on April 4, 1959. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years of marriage together. She cared and loved her four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She provided her family with loving care and support.
She worked as a beautician in the Madison area before the couple moved to Stevens Point and founded the Furniture & Appliancemart. She worked as an accessory buyer for Furniture & Appliancemart before she retired. She loved spending time traveling with Vince and her family. She also cherished her time living in Arizona during the winter months. Mary never missed Sunday Mass and her love of God carried her throughout her life! She enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, gardening and treasured her time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Vince; their children, Joe (Karen) Fonti; Bill (Natthita) Fonti; Laurie (Steve) Snyder; Vince II (Kay) Fonti; 10 grandchildren: Chelsea (Peter) Kubica, Natalie Snyder (Eric), Tony Snyder, Katie (Alex) Coyne, Kristine (Joey) Kurth, Nick Fonti, Vinnie III Fonti, Kyleigh Fonti, Ben Fonti, Rose Fonti. Four great-grandchildren, Braelyn Kubica, Wyatt Kubica, Emmy Snyder, and Levi Kurth. Her sisters-in-law: Jan Emmerich and Dorlena (George) Tomei. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; their daughter, Theresa; her three brothers, Jerome (Joan) Emmerich, Paul Emmerich, Joseph Emmerich; and her sister, Arlene (William) West.
Mary and Vince want to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care that she received from Tina Firkus, Emcy Corteza, Renee Somers, Tabitha Feltz, Tamara Feltz, Brooke Saldarriaga, Mimi Segovia, Kate Hahn, April Grubba, Stacy Wangelin, Kristi Schlewitz, and Taryn Greisinger from Heartland Hospice.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at SHUDA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point. A general Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the funeral chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. at ST. MARY’S OF MOUNT CARMEL, 3995 Highway K, in Amherst, with the Rev. Daniel Hackel officiating. Visitation Tuesday will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution may be made to the Lakeland Food Pantry, PO Box 470, Woodruff, WI 54568, or the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.