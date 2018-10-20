MOUNT HOREB / ARVADA, Colo.—Selma Lucille “Lucy” (Gilbertson) Foley passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, after a two year battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 29, 1937, to Oliver and Florence Gilbertson. She graduated from Madison General School of Nursing.
Lucy continued her career in nursing in Denver where she met and married her husband Jim Foley. She loved hiking, skiing and going to Colorado Rockies games. Lucy lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; brother, Pete (Joyce) Gilbertson; sisters, Mary (Bruce) Cruger, Sharon (John) Fisher; sisters-in-law, Violet Gilbertson, Delores Gilbertson and MaryAnne Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Jerry Gilbertson; brother-in-law, Monte Olson; and two nephews, Bob Gilbertson and Chris Riley.
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to especially thank her good friend, Jayne Joyce, and all other friends who helped her these past months.