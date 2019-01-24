RICHLAND CENTER - Dorothy E. Foley, age 96, of Richland Center, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Pine Valley Community Village. She was born on Nov. 24, 1922, in Gillingham, the daughter of Willis and Winnie (Turner) Allen. She was united in marriage to Edward Foley on Feb. 28, 1945, at St. Mary's Rectory in Richland Center. They farmed in the Gillingham area from 1948 until their retirement and moved to Richland Center in 1993.
Dorothy was a secretary in the office of County Superintendent of Schools for seven years prior to her marriage. She was a poll worker in the Town of Marshall for many years. Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and PCCW. She enjoyed playing Euchre with her close friends and grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren and faithfully followed their many sporting events and other activities.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Daniel (Koleen) Foley of Westerville, Ohio; daughter, Barbara (Terry) Ryan of Richland Center; six grandchildren: Matthew (Chirstie) Foley, Melissa (Bryce) Adams, Christopher, Sean (Allison), Patrick and Megan Ryan; brother-in-law, Joseph Bock of Richland Center; and sister-in-law, Helen Foley Fahey of Madison. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward in January 1995; sister, Carol Bock in May 2006; and nephew Thomas Hanson, in February 1980.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ASSUMPTION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY CHURCH, 160 W. Fourth St., Richland Center, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorials may be made to Pine Valley Community Village in Dorothy's name. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.