MADISON - Jean Theresa Fogerty (Murphy), age 94, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Herrin, Ill., passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2019, surrounded by her husband, Joseph and loving family. She was born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 22, 1925, to Daniel J. Murphy and Clara S. Murphy (Whalen). Her parents and brother (Richard) preceded her in death. Jean and Joe were married on Oct. 12, 1955, at St. Ann’s Church in Dorchester, Mass. They moved to St. Louis, Mo. and then to Herrin, Ill. where they raised their seven children.
Jean is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Fran Mosher (Deane); daughter, Rita Dean (Geoffrey); son, David (Sharon); son, Stephen; son, James; son, Phillip; daughter Theresa Goeb (Todd); nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A visitation will be held at church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. Mary’s Care Center.