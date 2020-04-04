Fogerty, Joseph William

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Joseph William Fogerty, 97, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Herrin, Ill., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Joe was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan 11, 1923, to William A. Fogerty and Edna E. Fogerty (Wieland).

Joe graduated in December 1943 from the University of Dayton with a BS in education and spent the next four years teaching at South Side Catholic High School in St. Louis. During the Korean War, Joe enlisted in the army for three years, spending two of them as a radar operator in Alaska with an AA battalion.

Joe married Jean Murphy on Oct. 12, 1955, at St. Ann’s Church in Dorchester, Mass. They resided two years in St. Louis, then moved to Herrin where Joe began a 35 year career with Allen Industries, an automotive parts manufacturer. Herrin was home for the next 50 years until 2005 when they moved to Madison to be near family.