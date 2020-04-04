Fogerty, Joseph William

MADISON—Joseph William Fogerty, 97, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Herrin, Ill., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Joe was born in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan 11, 1923, to William A. Fogerty and Edna E. Fogerty (Wieland).
Joe graduated in December 1943 from the University of Dayton with a BS in education and spent the next four years teaching at South Side Catholic High School in St. Louis. During the Korean War, Joe enlisted in the army for three years, spending two of them as a radar operator in Alaska with an AA battalion.
Joe married Jean Murphy on Oct. 12, 1955, at St. Ann’s Church in Dorchester, Mass. They resided two years in St. Louis, then moved to Herrin where Joe began a 35 year career with Allen Industries, an automotive parts manufacturer. Herrin was home for the next 50 years until 2005 when they moved to Madison to be near family.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jean; parents; a sister, Ruth; brother, Don; and sister-in-law, Grace. He is survived by his daughters; Frances (Deane) Mosher, Rita (Geoffrey) Dean, and Theresa (Todd) Goeb; and his sons, David (Sharon), Stephen, James, and Philip; nine grandchildren, Meghan (Bret) Yount, Hillary (Josh) Jacobson, Leanne (Adriel) Apter, Justine (Michael) McGill, Candace Goeb, John Goeb, Christopher Fogerty, Andy (Amanda) Fogerty, Bryan Fogerty; and nine great-grandchildren, Ryker Yount, Conlan Yount, Tyson Yount, Kellum Yount, Addison Jacobson, Hunter Jacobson, Tessa Apter, Julian Apter, and Evelyn McGill; nephew, Vincent Fogerty; niece, Mary Dorothy Fogerty Bliss; great-niece, Carolyn Fogerty; and great-nephew, Christian Fogerty.
A private mass of Christian burial was held held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison on Friday, April 3, 2020. Burial followed at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry (svdpmadison.org)
The family wishes to thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. Mary’s Care Center and at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
