MADISON—Maynard L. Fogelberg, age 83, passed away on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home in Madison. He was born on Sept. 2, 1935, in Cumberland, the son of Lyle V. and June (Decker) Fogelberg. He attended Waunakee High School. Maynard served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was united in marriage to Dorothy M. Retzlaff in 1957. He worked for at Gisholt Machine Company prior to beginning his 32 year career at Mendota Mental Health, where he worked as a Patient Care Tech. Maynard was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Madison and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Howard) Black; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy in 1976; and his parents.
Private family services will be held.
