MADISON / CLEARWATER, Fla.—Marilou Sario Foemmel, age 60, passed away on May 11, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison, following a heart attack. She was born on June 14, 1958, in Polangui, Albay, Philippines, to Placido C. Sario and Crispina R. Sarabillo. She married Steven Foemmel on March 27, 2016, in Madison.
She completed her education in the Philippines and enjoyed working on a private yacht based in France. Her hobbies include interior decorating, cooking, entertaining, skiing, golfing, and travel. She was an active Catholic who also practiced the faith of her husband as a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Madison, and Northwoods Presbyterian in Clearwater.
She maintained numerous friendships all over the world. Her gracious enthusiastic spirit and selfless generosity never failed to create a smile and love in everyone’s heart. She was a much loved mother, grandmother, and wife.
Marilou is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Lean, Jo Ann (Allan), Quennie Ann, and Lou Jean Philippe (J.P.); grandchildren, Jean Mitchell, Maryam Djamilla, Kristoff Caleb, Ariadne Louise, and Luke Anthony; brothers, Jaime, Crisologo, and Placido Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings.
A celebration of the life of Marilou will be conducted at the CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 944 E. Gorham St., Madison, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 4 p.m.