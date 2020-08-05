Fobes, Daniel C. "Roadie"

WISCONSIN DELLS—Daniel C. “Roadie” Fobes, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 19, 1959, in Beloit, Kan., the son of Darrell L. and Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Schroeder) Fobes. Dan loved his family, and took great joy in spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with friends at M&M Ice, Dells Auto Center, Port Vista, and River’s Edge Bait Shop and Resort. Dan loved to watch American Pickers and Ice Road Truckers.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Ann; grandparents, Roy and Trella (Shane) Fobes and Paul and Lillian (Lindloff) Schroeder; and cousins, Todd Schroeder and Creed Garst.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda Fobes of Madison, Cathy Pierce of Johnston, Iowa, Michelle (Steve) Braithwaite of Madison, and Mary (Kevin) Hudack of Wisconsin Dells; nieces and nephews, Quinton Hudack, Kyle (Jaime) Pierce, Ann Braithwaite and Travis Hudack; three great-nieces, EvaLynn, Timber and Bindi Pierce; close family friends, Todd Pierce and Brian James; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Dan “Roadie” Fobes will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to Agrace Hospice or Friends and Family Cancer Foundation.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.