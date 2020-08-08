Flynn, Douglas David

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRIMAC — Douglas David Flynn, age 63, of Merrimac, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from head trauma suffered after a motorcycle accident. He was born on March 11, 1957, in Madison, to Thomas and Betty (Bollig) Flynn. He was the oldest of six boys. The “est” as he liked to tell everyone, the oldest, the smartest, the best etc... Douglas graduated from LaFollette High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Marines for three years. Douglas had been working for Placon/EcoStar as a forklift operator for the past 15, or so, years.

Douglas loved riding his Harley as much as possible, especially the annual fall color ride to Tomahawk, Wis., and the Cannonball Run rides. He enjoyed going out every Friday night for fish with his friends and/or family. Doug loved rock-n-roll and heavy metal music. He was a very social man and had a wonderful, and sometimes, wacky sense of humor. Doug had a knack at giving nicknames to almost everyone he knew. He loved getting together with his mom, dad and brothers on holidays and special occasions; the great outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends.

His final gift to the world was to donate his organs to save lives and live on through others! Doug also donated his skin, bone and tissue for research purposes.

Douglas is survived by his mother, Betty; five brothers, Brad (Kelly), Michael, Tom Jr. (Judy), Pat, and Rob (Gina); nephew, Devon Flynn; and niece, Autumn Flynn; along with many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Sr., in April 2020; and nephew, Kolten Flynn. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

