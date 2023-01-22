March 13, 1925 – Jan. 15, 2023
MADISON — Floyd “Buzz” Busse, of Madison, Wis., died January 15, 2023, at 97. Born March 13, 1925, to Edward and Viola (Mauer) Busse in Manitowoc, Wis.
Buzz proudly served in the Air Force during WWII. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin and began his career as a mechanical engineer. Buzz met Marcella Mulrooney in Madison. They were married 67 years, prior to her passing. Buzz and Marcy raised three children in Verona, enjoyed many friends and became involved in the community. Buzz’s favorite place, however, was the family cottage that he built on Porters Lake, Wautoma, Wis. He and Marcy would spend as much time as possible there. They also enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States and foreign countries.
Buzz is survived by his children Terry (Linda) Busse, Jann Van Airsdale, his daughter-in-law Laurie Busse, his six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcy; son, Tim; and son-in-law, Scot.
A graveside service will occur at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Verona, on Friday, January 27, 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will occur this summer at Porters Lake.
