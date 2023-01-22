 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd "Buzz" Busse

Floyd "Buzz" Busse

March 13, 1925 – Jan. 15, 2023

MADISON — Floyd “Buzz” Busse, of Madison, Wis., died January 15, 2023, at 97. Born March 13, 1925, to Edward and Viola (Mauer) Busse in Manitowoc, Wis.

Buzz proudly served in the Air Force during WWII. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin and began his career as a mechanical engineer. Buzz met Marcella Mulrooney in Madison. They were married 67 years, prior to her passing. Buzz and Marcy raised three children in Verona, enjoyed many friends and became involved in the community. Buzz’s favorite place, however, was the family cottage that he built on Porters Lake, Wautoma, Wis. He and Marcy would spend as much time as possible there. They also enjoyed extensive travel throughout the United States and foreign countries.

Buzz is survived by his children Terry (Linda) Busse, Jann Van Airsdale, his daughter-in-law Laurie Busse, his six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcy; son, Tim; and son-in-law, Scot.

A graveside service will occur at St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Verona, on Friday, January 27, 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will occur this summer at Porters Lake.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics