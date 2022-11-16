Oct. 16, 1925—Nov. 14, 2022

Floy Avis (Anderson) Sauey died on November 14, 2022, at home cared for by family and friends.

Floy Avis Anderson was born October 16, 1925, in Taylor, WI, at home, on the Jackson Farm. Floy was born to Clara Marie (Hanson) and George Lewis Anderson. She was the youngest of eight children who lived to adulthood. Her mother said she was lucky she wasn’t born in the potato fields, as she had been out picking potatoes all day. Floy’s name was pulled out of a hat, supported by her mother and an older sister.

Floy Anderson grew up in Hawkins, Wisconsin with five of her siblings. The family moved there because her father got a job as the stationmaster with the railroad. George, her father died from complications of Type 2 diabetes when Floy was 11. Her mother then ran a boarding house, raising three grandchildren in addition to her own children.

Floy was the only girl in the family to graduate from high school. She was a reliable worker at the local theater and the newspaper office. She loved music and played three instruments. She was the church organist form many years. Floy met the cute and ambitious, William Raymond Sauey at the theater in Hawkins. Following W.R.’s service in the marines in WWII, he pursued Floy. They married April 25, 1948.

Floy and W.R. had a productive and successful relationship, which they started with very little other than a commitment to each other and hard work. They had seven children: Craig (Bonnie), Alison (Keith) Martin, Pam (Jim) Lambert, Eric (Elizabeth), Todd, Jason and Sonja (Brian) Stauffacher; 20 grandchildren: Brett, Chad, Nathan, Laura, Katelyn, Derek, Kirk, Kari, Bria, Andria, Clifton, Blake, Gretchen, Kirsten, Melinda, Carl, Paul, Garrett, Austin and Cassandra; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by all close family with the exception of her brother-in-law, Lawrence Sauey, and her nephews Gary Poore and Evan Myers. Her life partner of 74 years, William Raymond died June 10, 2020.

Floy was a supporter and advisor to W.R. in his successful business career. She was known to go to Flambeau and run a blow molding machine when there was a need or state her opinion on management hires. Floy was a humble, unassuming person and was gracious in every setting. She had a wry sense of humor and was a source of constant kindness and support for all her family while quietly living the example she expected of others. Her faith in the Lord was deep and we are comforted to know she is now at peace with God.

Floy Sauey died at under the care of family, friend Anne Hutchens, and caregivers from BrightStar. The family is grateful for all the thoughtful, gentle care given to her.

To say that Floy, Mom, Grandma will be missed is an understatement. She will be in our hearts and characters forever.

Funeral plans are being made with Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4:00 -7:00 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 727 8th Street in Baraboo and Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM until the funeral service at church. There will be a celebration of life in Word and Song on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:30 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation, 715 Lynn Avenue, Suite100, Baraboo, WI, 53913 or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.