Florinda Ann Fredrick, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Rochester, Minn., the daughter of Andrew and Florinda (Neeb) Langum. Florinda married Earl Fredrick in 1953.

Florinda, an RN, was employed for many years by Oakwood Village, Madison. She especially enjoyed swimming, sewing, camping, fishing with her husband, and playing and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters: Tracy (Harvey) Schmidt, Lodi, and Andrea Matera, Canton, Michigan. Also surviving are sevengrandchildren: Aaron (Emily) Fredrick, Keriann (Cody) Anderson, Kelsey (Dan) Hribar, Jennifer (Brian) Zaliwski, Michael Matera, Maxwell Horne, and Andrew “AJ” (Samantha Nogalski) Horne. Florinda had five great-grandchildren: Liam and Davis Zaliwski, Ander and Elaine Fredrick, and Grace Horne. She is also survived by a sister, Laura (Robert) Faber; and many other relatives and friends.

Florinda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Fredrick; daughter, Kristin Horne; son, Mark Fredrick; brother, Andrew Langum III; sister, Mary Jane Coughlin; son-in-law, Steve Matera, and Scott Horne.

Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Madison.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their outstanding and compassionate care.

