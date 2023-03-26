Florence Reed, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, twenty days before her 100th birthday, surrounded by family.

She was born in Boscobel, Wis., to Leonard and Mabel Lenz. As a young adult she married Ralph Reed then moved to Madison and lived as a loving wife and wonderful mother of four. Florence later went to work and took great pride in working for HS Manchester’s and National Guardian Life Insurance Company. She enjoyed working in her yard and visiting with her neighbors; and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Terry (Joanie) Reed, Vicki Coates, Susan (Jeff) Langner; daughter-in-law, Wendy Reed; grandchildren, Kimberly (John Nefstad) Reed, Kristin (Jamie Schmelzer) Coates, Mark (Jessica) Coates, Jennifer (Justin Hamel) Langner, Kelly (Jake Babcock) Langner, Allison (Jack Lewis) Reed; great-grandchildren: Kallia Gibbons, Wesley Coates, Joseph Gibbons, Lincoln Coates, and Phoenix Coates; and her great-granddogs.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister; her husband; and her oldest son, David Reed.

She was the light and life of her family and all those who knew her, she was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and best friend to us all.

Family was her whole world, there will be no memorial services, she requested only a family gathering.

