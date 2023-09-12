Florence Alma Dahlke

March 20, 1922 - Sept. 7, 2023

MONTELLO - Florence Alma Dahlke, age 101 of Montello passed away peacefully Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi. Florence was born at home in the Town of Shields, Marquette County on March 20, 1922 to Edward and Elsie (Briese) Wegenke. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Budsin and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Montello since 1944. Florence married Fred Dahlke on August 24, 1947 at the Lutheran Church parsonage in Montello; Fred preceded her in death on May 21, 1999. Florence worked in Milwaukee and then finished her working career at Montello Products. She enjoyed gardening, baking and was an active member of St. John's Ladies Aid.

Florence is survived by her son, Donald (Linda) of Cedar City, UT and step-daughter, Annice Dahlke of Fond du Lac as well as 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 34 great-great-grandchildren.

Florence is preceded in death by her parents; husband; step-daughter, Myrtle (James) Krueger; granddaughter, Karen Dahlke; sister, Lila (Edward) Manthey; brother, Harvey (Alfreda) Wegenke; sister-in-law, Louise Wegenke; nephew, Ronald Wegenke, step-sons, Herbert and Vernon (Lenore) Dahlke.

A funeral service for Florence Dahlke will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Pete Zietlow will preside and burial will follow the service at the Montello Eastside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Christ Alone Lutheran Academy (CALA), 313 E. Montello Street, Montello, WI 53949.

