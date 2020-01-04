Fleury, Jerome "Jerry" R.

LAKE MILLS - Jerome “Jerry” R. Fleury, 90, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his residence in Hartland.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills with Father Alex Carmel as celebrant.

Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of mass.

Interment will be in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Gabriel the Archangel or to the UW Cancer Center, 250 Doctors Ct, Johnson Creek, Wis., 53038.

