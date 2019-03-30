FITCHBURG - John Flesch, age 67, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 14, 1951, in Madison, the son of Gordon and Rozanne (McCormick) Flesch. John was a third generation Edgewood High School graduate, and graduated in 1969. He married Jeanne Stalker on Feb. 13, 1975.
John started working with Browndale, an organization for children with special needs. He then moved into sales and human resources at Gordon Flesch Company (GFC), eventually becoming vice chairman. He served on the board of M&I Bank and was president of the Nakoma Country Club Board. During his tenure as board president, John recruited many new members and was very involved in the club's renovation.
John was extremely generous and dedicated to his community. He was a benefactor of many local charities including American Family Children's Hospital, Gilda's Club, UW Carbone Cancer Center, PKD Foundation, First Tee, Edgewood High School, Rosie's Garden at St. Mary's Hospital, Fitchburg Community Center, Agrace HospiceCare and University of Wisconsin-Madison.
As a Badgers fanatic, he enjoyed watching all sports, golfing, going up north, boating, and GFC work trips. John's charismatic personality, warm smile, and contagious laugh allowed him to command any room he walked into. He cherished spending time with his family and friends.
John and Jeanne traveled extensively on trips around the world where so many memories were made. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and an amazing grandfather, known to his grandchildren as "Boppa" or "Bop." John was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Jessica (Cory) Buye, Eric Flesch (Courtney Kruger) and Amy Flesch (Sean Blum); siblings, Tom (Jeannie) Flesch, Lucy Flesch (Dave Roahen), Sally (Bob) Cox, and Bill (Debbie) Flesch; grandchildren, Ella, Johnathan, Michael, Emilia, John "Jack" and Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his infant sister, Barbara.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, with the Rev. Monsignor Michael L. Burke presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Private family interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the charities listed above in John's memory.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire care team at UW Hospital for all the exceptional care they provided to John. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.