Fleming, Norma E.

AVOCA - Norma E. Fleming, 89, of Avoca, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills, in Richland Center, after a long battle with Dementia. She was born on Aug. 24, 1930, in Avoca, the daughter of Dan and Minnie (Gumz) Franklin, the 2nd of 10 children. She graduated from Avoca High School as salutatorian, in 1947, at the age of 16. On Nov. 27, 1947, she married Norbert (Nibs) Fleming. Together they raised three children and farmed until 1965. Norma worked at the Battery Factory, Red Dot, and O’Bryan Bros. until her retirement in 1986. She enjoyed sitting in the front yard with dad watching the cars drive by and the Franklin Round Tables over the years. She was a member of the Avoca American Legion Auxiliary for 66 years (their longest living member). Norma was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Nibs and Norma enjoyed their weekly trips to the casino until his passing in 2012.