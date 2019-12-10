Fleming, Norma E.

AVOCA - Norma E. Fleming, 89, of Avoca, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills, in Richland Center, after a long battle with Dementia. She was born on Aug. 24, 1930, in Avoca, the daughter of Dan and Minnie (Gumz) Franklin, the 2nd of 10 children. She graduated from Avoca High School as salutatorian, in 1947, at the age of 16. On Nov. 27, 1947, she married Norbert (Nibs) Fleming. Together they raised three children and farmed until 1965. Norma worked at the Battery Factory, Red Dot, and O’Bryan Bros. until her retirement in 1986. She enjoyed sitting in the front yard with dad watching the cars drive by and the Franklin Round Tables over the years. She was a member of the Avoca American Legion Auxiliary for 66 years (their longest living member). Norma was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Nibs and Norma enjoyed their weekly trips to the casino until his passing in 2012.
Norma is survived by three daughters; Sheri (Rich) Birrenkott, Joni Peterson, Karlene (Brian) Saunders; seven grandchildren, Nick (Felicia) Birrenkott, Lynsee Birrenkott, Angie (Mark) Bremmer, Ryan (Crystal) Peterson, Luke (Tiffany) Saunders, Jeremy (Meghan) Saunders, Brianna Saunders; ten great-grandchildren, Taejin Birrenkott, Carina Birrenkott, Alex Bremmer, Carlee Bremmer, Zoe Peterson, Alexa Saunders, Leyla Saunders, Izabella Saunders, Tinley Saunders, Jett Saunders; two sisters, Betty Pechan, Carol Wardell; five brothers, Bud (Donna) Franklin, John (Mary) Franklin, Dan (Cindy) Franklin, Don Franklin, Ron Franklin; and brother-in-law, Robert Doughtery. Along with several nieces and nephews in the Fleming and Franklin families.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; sisters, Mary and Sandy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 11:30 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Avoca with Reverend Steven Schneider officiating. Burial will follow in the Avoca Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. The family suggests memorials in Norma’s name be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Avoca American Legion Auxiliary. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Schmitt Woodland Hills for their loving care and compassionate support.