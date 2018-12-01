WAUNAKEE - William John "Bill" Fleiner, age 86, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Nov. 26, 2018, joining the love of his life, Judy, for eternity. Bill was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Waunakee, and was a lifelong resident. He married his wife of 65 years, Judy, on April 25, 1953. Both he and Judy attended St. John Parish Elementary School and later Waunakee Community High School. They were lifelong parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee. Bill retired as a Master Painter from Central Wisconsin Center in 1996. In retirement, Bill was a floral delivery person for Sentry Foods in Waunakee and later Metcalfe's Market in Madison.
Bill proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict on the front lines. Staff Sergeant William J. Fleiner was with HHC, 3rd Battalion, 179th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division, 5th U.S. Army. He was a member of both the Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and Waunakee VFW Post 11244. One of his greatest memories was participating in the September 2015 Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
Bill was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was in a men's and couples bowling league, played Home Talent Baseball in his youth and softball into his 50's. A huge fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, he and Judy were season ticket holders for Badger Football games. He was a Babe Ruth Baseball coach for his sons and was a constant at all of his children's sporting events. He enjoyed gardening, was a coin collector, and loved to grill on his deck for family and friends.
Bill was preceded in the death by his wife, Judy (Wipperfurth); parents, William and Anna (Dorn) Fleiner; his brothers, Al and Romain Fleiner; sisters, Marian Adler, and Alma and Doreen Fleiner. He is survived by his children, Dale, Dodgeville, Bret (Jan), Elizabeth, Colo., Dawn (Dan) DesRochers, South Bend, Ind., Scot (Dena), Spring Green, and Ryan (Lori) Madison; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob (MaryAnn) Fleiner, Waunakee; sister-in-law, Jan (Al) Fleiner, Austin, Minn.; his sisters-in-law, Beverly (John) Foss, Corpus Christi, Texas; Sharon (Ray) Griesbach, Madison; brother-in-law, Grant (Paula) Wipperfurth, Huntley, Ill.; sister-in-law, Delores (Greg) Wipperfurth, North Fort Meyers, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service for William and his wife, Judy, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 12 Noon at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Bill's family would like to thank the staff at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, for their compassionate care of Bill through his recent illnesses, as well as Travis Borchert and the staff of Brookdale Madison West Clare Bridge Crossing. The kindness and concern you showed Dad was incredible and will always be remembered. Dr. Randall Haas, we will be forever grateful for the level of care you provided both Dad and Mom through the years. Monsignor Gunn of St. John's, our family has been truly blessed with your guidance.
The amount of care, devotion, and love Bill provided Judy will be a standard his children, and aspire to live by for the rest of their lives. They were wonderful parents and he was an amazing man who will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers the family will be making a donation to the Badger Honor Flight in Bill's name.