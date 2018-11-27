WAUNAKEE—William “Bill” Fleiner, age 86, of Waunakee died on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at a Dodgeville Hospital following a brief illness. A Memorial service for William and his wife Judy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 12 noon at ST JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal.
