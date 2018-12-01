WAUNAKEE - Judith Lea "Judy" (Wipperfurth) Fleiner, age 84, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Nov. 18, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She is now forever with the love of her life, Bill. Judy was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Milwaukee. As a small child, her family moved back to the Waunakee/Dane area. She married her husband of 65 years, Bill, on April 25, 1953. Both she and Bill attended St. John Parish Elementary School and later Waunakee Community High School. They were lifelong parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee.
Judy worked in administration at Central Wisconsin Center, The Oconomowoc Canning Company, and Waunakee Junior High School before retiring from Marshall Erdman and Associates in 1989. After retirement, Judy was the occasional front desk receptionist at SPL in Waunakee.
Judy was a lifelong member of the Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary, serving as the organization's secretary. She taught CCD for St. John's Parish and was president of the Waunakee AFS club. She was a loving host mother for her AFS daughter, Natalie Colmant. She enjoyed her monthly Bridge and Euchre clubs, as well as golf and bowling. A huge sports fan, she loved her Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. She and Bill loved to travel, dance, and host summer cookouts on Waunakee Parade days for family and friends. She may hold the record for watching the most sporting events for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Judy's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Travis Borchert, and the entire staff of Brookdale Madison West Clare Bridge Crossings. The amount of compassion, care, and dignity you provided Judy was extraordinary. We will forever hold you in our hearts. Monsignor Gunn of St. John's, your prayers, comfort and presence will never be forgotten. And finally, the unwavering lifelong friendship of the "Gang" has been tremendous.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ferd and Eola Wipperfurth; and brothers, Gar and Greg Wipperfurth She is survived by children, Dale, Dodgeville, Bret (Jan), Elizabeth, Colo., Dawn (Dan) DesRochers, South Bend, Ind., Scot (Dena), Spring Green, and Ryan (Lori) Madison; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Beverly (John) Foss, Corpus Christi, Texas, Sharon (Ray) Griesbach, Madison; brother, Grant (Paula) Wipperfurth, Huntley, Ill.; sister-in-law, Delores (Greg) Wipperfurth, North Fort Meyers, Fla.; brother-in-law, Bob (MaryAnn) Fleiner, Waunakee; sister-in-law, Jan (Al) Fleiner, Austin, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her greatest accomplishment and a constant source of pride.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 12 Noon, at ST JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
She will be dearly missed and her courageous battle with dementia is truly inspirational to us all. In lieu of flowers, the family will be making donations to an Alzheimer's Association of their choice in Judy's honor. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.