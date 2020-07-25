Fleck, Rosemarie (McKenzie)

MADISON – It is with heavy hearts that the family of Rosemarie (McKenzie) Fleck announces her passing on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 92, after a long and fruitful life. Rosemarie will forever be remembered by her husband, William, with whom she shared 71 years in Holy Matrimony; her children and their spouses, William and Mary Kate Fitzgerald-Fleck, Michael Fleck, Christine and Dexter Mueller, Stephen Fleck, Terri Fleck, Andrew and Nancy Fleck, and Katherine and Richard Festge; and daughter-in-law, Pam; her 17 grandchildren and their spouses who all loved her very much and whose lives were a celebration for her every day; her 15 great-grandchildren who will miss her love and tenderness; her sole remaining sibling, Katherine, with whom she shared a special bond; her sisters-in-law, whom she embraced as family; a gazillion nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own; and her countless friends from far and wide whose lives she touched in friendship and service. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, John, who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year; her parents, Rose Marie and William McKenzie; parents-in-law, Rose and Joseph C. Fleck; seven of her eight siblings she enthusiastically raised her voice in clan battle cry; a sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law; a daughter-in-law; a grandson; and hundreds of friends whose names and stories she could recite with love in her heart and tears in her eyes.