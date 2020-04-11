Fleck, John Paul

MOUNT HOREB - It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Paul Fleck announces his passing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the age of 54, after a valiant fight with COVID-19. John will forever be remembered by his wife, Pam; son, Jack; daughter, MacKenzie; his parents, William and Rosemarie Fleck; his parents-in-law, Johnny and Leanne Banfield; his siblings and their spouses, William and Mary Kate Fitzgerald-Fleck, Michael Fleck, Christine and Dexter Mueller, Stephen Fleck, Terri Fleck, Andrew and Nancy Fleck, and Katherine and Richard Festge; his siblings-in-law and their spouses, Debbie and Joel David, Diane and Paul Hooper, Kurt and Tammy Banfield, and Donna Banfield; his numerous nieces, nephews, and their spouses who all adored him and whose lives he touched in special ways; his great nieces and great nephews who will miss his tickling and teasing; his aunts, cousins, and their families with whom he so enjoyed celebrating family and kinship; and, his countless friends from far and wide for whom he would go to the ends of the earth in friendship and service.

John graduated from Madison East High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Over the years he made his mark working at Humana, Duluth Trading Company, Lands’ End, and Quivey’s Grove. John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve with the 440th Weapons Systems Security Squadron and was a member of the Mount Horeb American Legion Post 113. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Mount Horeb. John was a loyal, giving, and loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. John lived life large. He was a brawny builder—of his family, his houses, the businesses he worked in, the dinners he crafted, and the friendships he forged with his uproarious laughter, gregarious humor, and infectious smile. We could always count on John to fill our bellies with delectable food and spirits, our ears with music, stories, and jokes, and our hearts with great warmth and mirth. His handshake was warm and firm. He could give bearhugs like no other. He made friends quickly. He loved nothing more than entertaining, helping, and being with his family and friends. Even in the end his final act will be in the service of others.