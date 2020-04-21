Flader, Shirley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Shirley Flader was called to her heavenly home unexpectedly from Oak Park Place, on the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2020, after several years of declining mobility and hearing. She was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in South Dakota, the youngest of four children, to Emil and Clara Edelman. The family moved a few years later to a farm near Eau Claire, where she walked to a two-room country school.

Shirley worked for a few years after high school to earn money to attend Bible college in Fergus Falls, Minn., and to install indoor plumbing in the small house she shared with her mother. With financial help of a brother, she became a nurse, working in hospitals in Minneapolis and West Palm Beach. It was on her return to UW-Madison to earn a RN degree that she met her future husband, Bill. After their marriage in 1970, she was “liberated” from (regular, paid) work, but delivered mobile meals, became an Attic Angel volunteer, and for five years was teaching leader of Bible Study Fellowship, planning and delivering weekly lectures during the school year to about 100 women.

With her husband she joined the ministry of The Gideons International in 1991, working in various leadership positions including state Gideon and auxiliary presidents for three years each.