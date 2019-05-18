MADISON - Patricia Margaret (Schub) Flad passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, surrounded by love. Pat was born in Newport, R.I., on Nov. 4, 1925, to Herman and Margaret (McNamara) Schub. As the child of a career U.S. Navy Officer, Pat often moved with her family from coast to coast. She shared vivid and great memories of her childhood in Long Beach, Calif., and was a proud honors graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk, Va. Another U.S. Navy man entered her life in 1945, when Pat met Lt. J.G. Joseph Flad at the Officers Club in Norfolk. He became the love of her life and they married on Oct. 9, 1945, in the Cathedral of S. Augustine, Fla. Prior to Joe's death in 2004, Joe and Pat had celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
Pat was a gifted artist, who enjoyed painting, listening to and singing along with music and writing poetry. She was an active member in a number of social organizations, including the Chameleon Club, the Madison Club and Nakoma Country Club. She was especially proud of being a founding member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church. Pat believed she was truly blessed as a parishioner at St. Maria Goretti, to be sheparded by two remarkable pastors, Monsignor Wilfred Schuster and Monsignor Michael Burke.
Pat will be remembered for many things; her wonderful and engaging sense of humor, her impeccable appearance, her love of the Irish and being a constant purveyor of St. Patrick's Day cards too numerous to count, her delight in art, music and in German Shepherd dogs. Most of all, she will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Her children, all of Madison, survive Pat, Jim and his wife Becky (Seeling), John and his wife Coleen (Brady), and Julie and her partner Tom Strohm. Six grandchildren also survive Pat, Jennifer (Peter) Marino, Andrew (Ana Baracca) Flad, Brian (Megan) Flad, Kiera Flad, Lindsay Lemmer and Alayna Lemmer-Danner (Matt). In addition, Pat has eight great-grandchildren, Max, Sofia and Lily Marino, Stela and Camila Flad, and Colin, Molly and Owen Flad. Pat had many nieces and nephews, all of whom she greatly loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Margaret; her brothers, Arthur and Walter; by her sisters, Mary and Theresa; by Joe's brothers, sisters and their spouses; and by her greatest love, her husband Joe.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Robert Przybelski, Dr. Shannon Smith, Dr. Robert Hegeman, Karen Huseby-Moore, R.N., Jim Rudolph of Comfort Keepers and his wonderful care givers, Bonnie, Chris, Diana, Kathy, Lori, Maxine, Patsy, Sarah, and Venice, all of whom made it possible for Pat to remain in her own home because of their tender care. The family would additionally like to extend their thanks to Hospice because everyone who works and volunteers there are simply angels!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5405 Flad Ave., Madison, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Michael Burke presiding. A visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. A private family interment service will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison, following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials in Pat's name be directed to St. Maria Goretti School Endowment, 5405 Flad Ave., Madison, WI 53711; or to Edgewood High School Capital Campaign, 2219 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711; or to Pro Labore Dei, c/o Jim Flad, 4337 Keating Terrace, Madison, WI 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.