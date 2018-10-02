STOUGHTON—Dr. Roswitha Anna Flach, PHD, age 71 of Stoughton died unexpectedly at her home, on Saturday evening, Sept. 29, 2018. She was born in Nomborn, Germany. She graduated from Goethe University in Frankfurt/Main Germany. She taught special education students in Germany. Roswitha came to the United States in 1972. She taught special education students in Rockton, Ill. She later enrolled in the UW Madison where she earned a PHD in Psychology. She married Psychiatrist Bernard Verrill. Together they operated a mental health clinic in Madison. After his death she retired. In December 2016, she met Dennis Said from Blanchardville, and they were married on June 30, 2017.
A visitation for Roswitha will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 4, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at BLANCHARD HALL, 206 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A celebration of her life will be on Friday morning at 10 a.m., followed by a catered funeral lunch, both at Blanchard Hall. Burial will follow in the East Iron Hill Cemetery north of Maquoketa, Iowa.
