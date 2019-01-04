Fitzsimmons, Charles John

DODGEVILLE / HONOLULU, Hawaii - Charles John Fitzsimmons, age 76, of Honolulu, passed away on Dec. 27, 2018 after a short illness. Charlie was born on July, 20, 1942, in Dodgeville, as the eldest child to Homer and Gladys (Bell) Fitzsimmons. Through middle school, he was the only student in his one room schoolhouse in Jonesdale. After receiving an associate degree in mechanical engineering at MATC, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and married his first wife, Jean (Monum) Fitzsimmons with whom he had two children, Colin M. Fitzsimmons (Becky Anderson) of Dodgeville, and Laura K. (Ekarin ‘Rick’) Wanna of Omaha, Neb. After about 10 years of active duty, where he proudly served on several submarines including the USS Thomas Jefferson, he retired from active duty and joined the U.S. Naval Reserves.
He settled the family in Baldwin, Wis., where he was employed in the air conditioning industry. Charlie moved to Honolulu, where he met and married Mitsuko (Yoshimizu) on March 3, 1990, and welcomed two stepsons, Michael Babauta, Tucson, Ariz., and Ricardo ‘Richie’ Babauta into his family. They have enjoyed 28 years of marriage and Mitsuko and Richie were by his side at his passing.
Charlie enjoyed horseshoes and darts and delighted in showing his many guests the nooks and crannies of Hawaii. Throughout his life he produced hand tooled leatherwork art. In his later years he delighted in his role as a professional, authentic Santa Claus.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Homer Fitzsimmons of Mineral Point; and one grand child, Tyler Michael Fitzsimmons; and is survived by his wife, Mitsuko Fitzsimmons; his four children, Colin, Laura, Micheal and Richie; and sisters, Ann (Jay) Hinze, Brevard, N.C.; Ellen Fitzsimmons (Allyn Lepeska), Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Kailee Fitzsimmons, Madison; Cory Fitzsimmons of Dodgeville; Kyle Fitzsimmons, Eau Claire; Conner Fitzsimmons, Dodgeville, Madelyne Wanna, Omaha, Neb.; numerous nieces and nephews and many beloved family friends.