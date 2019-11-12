SUN PRAIRIE/MADISON - James Arthur “Jim” Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was born in Janesville, on April 25, 1937. The son of Arthur Fitzpatrick and Rosanna Lancaster, Jim was the youngest of three with two older sisters, Shirley and Carol.
Jim graduated from Janesville High School in 1956 and went on to attend Milton College where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. In 1962, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years at Fort Ord in California as a medical lab specialist. In 1964, he was discharged from the Army and moved back to Wisconsin.
When he was 29, he was set up on a blind date and met the love of his life, Kitty Dunlevy. They married two years later in blizzard conditions on Dec. 28, 1968. Jim and Kitty had two lovely daughters, Cara and Kate. Jim worked in pharmaceutical sales for 37 years, eventually retiring in 2002.
Jim was an avid gardener and his favorite flower was the day lily. He was active in the local day lily society - even hybridizing his own day lily and naming it after his wife, Kitty Rose.
One thing Jim loved more than anything was spending time with his grandsons. They had a tradition of going out for breakfast every Sunday to many local restaurants where they were considered “regulars.”
Jim was preceded in death by his father, mother and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Kitty) Fitzpatrick; daughters, Cara Fitzpatrick of Portland, Ore., and Kate (Tony) Salathe of Sun Prairie; and his two grandchildren, Collin and Corey Salathe.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Jim will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Jim’s name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or St. Dennis Catholic Church. The family wishes to thank Dr. Albertini, Dr. Morris and the team at the UW Carbone Cancer Center as well as Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.