Fitzpatrick, Donna Mae

SUN PRAIRIE - Donna Mae Fitzpatrick passed away on Feb.14, after a short but intense battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born Oct. 3, 1956, to Marvin and Hazel Vosters in Little Chute, Wis.

Donna Mae loved her family fiercely. She had many nicknames throughout her life, but her favorites by far were Mom, Grandma, and Mimi. Some of her favorite times were spent at the cottage, crafting at girls' weekends, laughing at wine-club gatherings, and tending to her gardens in the summer.

Donna accumulated many lifelong friendships working for Dr. Lenz, Sun Prairie Nursery School, and CH Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie. When she wasn't busy shaping the lives of her own children, her patience, kindness, and humor were spent changing the lives of her students.

Donna is survived by her four children and their families. Bridget, Chuck, Colton and Bryce Soldner; Becky and Tim Blanke; Mike and Meghan Fitzpatrick; Alisen, Erik and Atticus Saxer, as well as her new "little tiger" on the way. She is further survived by her mother, Hazel Vosters; sister Nancy (Mark) Wildenberg; and brothers David (Lori) Vosters and Mike (Ann) Vosters; many treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews, friends and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Vosters.