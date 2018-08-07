WHITEHALL—John T. FitzGibbon, age 74, of rural Whitehall, died on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. in SAINT JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Whitehall. Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the JACK FUNERAL HOME, Whitehall, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., followed by a Knights of Columbus Rosary. Friends may also call one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Committal services will be held on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. in SAINT MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CEMETERY, Westport, Wis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in SAINT MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH in Westport.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.