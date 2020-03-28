FitzGibbon, Janice Ann

MADISON — Janice Ann FitzGibbon, age 78, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Oak Park Place Nursing Home in Madison. She was born on June 22, 1941, in Madison, to Paul and Bernice (Carlson) Schlereth. She married John FitzGibbon on July 9, 1971, in Westport.
Janice is survived by three children, John FitzGibbon of Kenosha, Joseph (Sarah) FitzGibbon of Lake Mills, and Jana (Ian) Ringstad of DeForest; seven grandchildren; a sister, Bette (Schlereth) Sugden of Madison; and brother, Paul Schlereth of Kenosha.
You have free articles remaining.
Janice was preceded in death by John, her husband of 47 years.
Funeral Services are tentatively going to be held on June 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.