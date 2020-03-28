FitzGibbon, Janice Ann

FitzGibbon, Janice Ann

MADISON — Janice Ann FitzGibbon, age 78, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Oak Park Place Nursing Home in Madison. She was born on June 22, 1941, in Madison, to Paul and Bernice (Carlson) Schlereth. She married John FitzGibbon on July 9, 1971, in Westport.

Janice is survived by three children, John FitzGibbon of Kenosha, Joseph (Sarah) FitzGibbon of Lake Mills, and Jana (Ian) Ringstad of DeForest; seven grandchildren; a sister, Bette (Schlereth) Sugden of Madison; and brother, Paul Schlereth of Kenosha.

Janice was preceded in death by John, her husband of 47 years.

Funeral Services are tentatively going to be held on June 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee.

