LODI—Robert W. Fitzgerald, age 98, of Lodi, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. He was born on Sept. 30, 1919, in Lodi, the son of James and Gertrude (Ganser) Fitzgerald. After graduating from Lodi High School, Bob proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II.
After returning to the states, Bob worked with the railroad and helped on the family farm. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing but enjoyed most, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Loretta Brimmer and Aggie Fisk; and two brothers, Leo and Louis Fitzgerald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
